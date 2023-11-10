Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

