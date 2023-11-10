Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,724 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.