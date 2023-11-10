Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

