Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 32,483 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,483 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,681,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 46,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

