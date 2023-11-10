Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33,092 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.