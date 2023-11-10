Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $110,011,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after buying an additional 3,681,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

