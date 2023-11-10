Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

