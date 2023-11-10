ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 36 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.64, for a total value of $22,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total value of $347,535.87.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $619.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $632.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.76 and its 200-day moving average is $548.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

