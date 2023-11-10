Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51). 41,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 26,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

Shearwater Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.18 million, a PE ratio of -137.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.87.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

