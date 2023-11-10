Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million.
Silk Road Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.
Insider Activity
In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $75,801. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Silk Road Medical
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.
Read More
