Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Acquires A$29,892.00 in Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kathy) Hirschfeld purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.72 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of A$29,892.00 ($19,410.39).

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.68%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

