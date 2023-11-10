Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $22.95 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

