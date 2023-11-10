SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SkyWater Technology Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of SKYT stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.