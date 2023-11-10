SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 13,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $99,541.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 347,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,203.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,676 shares of company stock valued at $106,548 over the last ninety days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.