SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

SLRC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,471.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,724.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $300,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,471.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,108 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 57.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 54.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.