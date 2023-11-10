Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SND

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Smart Sand by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.