SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Buys 44,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SOFI opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

