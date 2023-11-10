SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 159.54%.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SLGC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group cut SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Insider Transactions at SomaLogic

In other news, CEO Adam Taich sold 21,584 shares of SomaLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $50,290.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,038.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $79,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SomaLogic by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SomaLogic by 293.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

