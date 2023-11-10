Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $4.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sonendo from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sonendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

SONX stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 137.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.73%. On average, analysts predict that Sonendo will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Sonendo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,672,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonendo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonendo by 70.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

