Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sonendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 84.73% and a negative net margin of 137.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

