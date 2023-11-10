Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after buying an additional 2,120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

