Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

