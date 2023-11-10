Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

