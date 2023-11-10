Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $320.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

