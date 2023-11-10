Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

