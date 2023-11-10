Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $90.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

