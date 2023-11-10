Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $387.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $232,038 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

