Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

STZ stock opened at $238.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

