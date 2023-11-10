Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.