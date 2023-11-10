Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

