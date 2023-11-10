Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $285,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

