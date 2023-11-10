Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $634.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $520.35 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

