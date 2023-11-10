Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $129.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

