Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 234 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

