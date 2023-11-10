Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,823 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.