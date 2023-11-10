Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 436 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.