Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,538,000,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $144.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

