Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $209.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.