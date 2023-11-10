SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI
In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 820,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $348,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
