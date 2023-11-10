SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 820,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $348,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.