Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on LUV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
NYSE:LUV opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.