Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,146,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 152.5% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,473 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,763 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.