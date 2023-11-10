Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut shares of Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $21.54 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,029,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771,110.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,250 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.