S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $232,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SPGI opened at $387.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

