SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP opened at $50.77 on Monday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $997.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,376 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

