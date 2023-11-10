SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.