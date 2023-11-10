Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spire Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPIR opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $95,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,312 shares of company stock worth $169,498. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

