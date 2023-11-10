Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Up 0.2%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

