Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $34.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $78,680,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

