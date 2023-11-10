Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SPWH opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

