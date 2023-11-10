STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 139,409 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,477.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,928,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,673,453.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $183,596.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $32.71 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

