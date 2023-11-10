Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Standex International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Stock Performance

Standex International Increases Dividend

NYSE SXI opened at $135.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57. Standex International has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $827,597. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 31.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.