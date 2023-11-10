STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $200.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. STERIS has a 1 year low of $161.34 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.